Marquette Asset Management LLC Invests $68,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 239,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,482,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,966 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 89,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 859,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 100,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,401. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $20.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.