Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $121,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. 62,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,337. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.