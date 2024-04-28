KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Position Increased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in KBR were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

KBR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.30. 1,347,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,087. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.27%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

