iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Raised by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.03. 257,098 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

