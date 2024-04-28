Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,106.31.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

ORLY stock opened at $1,043.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,097.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,016.19. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.