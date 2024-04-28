Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 714.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,935 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $500,926,000 after buying an additional 225,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after buying an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $213.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.