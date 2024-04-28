Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 418.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,649 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,286 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 371,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $50,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $127.90 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,335 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

