Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 159,409 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 2,074.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,409 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises about 0.6% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 283,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,764,000 after buying an additional 665,370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $6,225,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

