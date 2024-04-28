Golden State Equity Partners Has $401,000 Stock Position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners owned approximately 0.52% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

GRNB opened at $23.23 on Friday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

