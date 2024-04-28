Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.74 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $461.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

