Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 251 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.9% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.9 %

DGX opened at $134.26 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.17.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

