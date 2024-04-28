First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59, Yahoo Finance reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Financial Bancorp.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.