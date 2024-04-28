Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New $256,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,507,000 after acquiring an additional 872,016 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pinterest by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,547 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 53.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,117 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.68.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,886,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671,289. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $701,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,231. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

