Consolidated Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cardinal Health by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 38,769 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,290,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 547,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after buying an additional 126,668 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,735. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.56 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

