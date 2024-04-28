Consolidated Planning Corp Has $253,000 Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Unum Group by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,420,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after buying an additional 866,531 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2,441.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after buying an additional 518,830 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,416,000 after buying an additional 313,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.75. 1,016,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

