Consolidated Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,074. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

