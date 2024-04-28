Consolidated Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,432 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,055,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,393,000 after purchasing an additional 191,273 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 413,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $54.24. 675,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,541. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

