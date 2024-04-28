CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,699,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 321,276 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.16% of CAE worth $80,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 678.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 85.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NYSE CAE traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $19.04. 507,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $804.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.13 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

