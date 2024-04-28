Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.