Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Bird Construction Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$19.14 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$8.01 and a 52-week high of C$19.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.96.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.7851782 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC lowered shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bird Construction

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.