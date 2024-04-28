Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the March 31st total of 265,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,249.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF remained flat at $149.58 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $152.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.17.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
