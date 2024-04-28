Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the March 31st total of 265,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,249.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF remained flat at $149.58 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $152.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.17.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

