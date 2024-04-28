Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $484,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,316 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 47,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,776,000 after acquiring an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 394,648 shares of company stock worth $27,400,905. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $75.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

