Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982,232 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 905,087 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,796,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,166,000 after acquiring an additional 214,760 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,213,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,982,000 after acquiring an additional 172,882 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

