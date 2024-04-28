AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.05 earnings per share.

AutoNation Trading Up 5.9 %

AutoNation stock opened at $169.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. AutoNation has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $182.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.88.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,279 shares of company stock valued at $19,361,962 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.