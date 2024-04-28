AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.05 earnings per share.
AutoNation Trading Up 5.9 %
AutoNation stock opened at $169.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. AutoNation has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $182.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,279 shares of company stock valued at $19,361,962 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AutoNation
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.