Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.20%.

Astellas Pharma Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 136.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.