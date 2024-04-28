Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Update

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,100 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the March 31st total of 706,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 608,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 187,350 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ APYX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.45. 58,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,303. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Further Reading

