Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 155,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 191,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Apollomics Stock Down 4.5 %

APLM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.45. 245,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. Apollomics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $6.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Apollomics from $17.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Apollomics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apollomics stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Apollomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

