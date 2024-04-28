Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Raises Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $34.74. 561,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,520. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

