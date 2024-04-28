Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases 394 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 611,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,045. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

