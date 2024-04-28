Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Boosts Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Cactus were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 181.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,079 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cactus by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 138,294 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Cactus by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 412,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 124,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,404,000 after purchasing an additional 108,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 579,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,073,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Price Performance

WHD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.80. 434,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $57.00.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.56 million. Cactus had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cactus

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.