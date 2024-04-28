Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires 458 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 158,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,401. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.52. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.96 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

