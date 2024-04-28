Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $116.24. The company had a trading volume of 888,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,042. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 108.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 474.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

