Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.55 on Friday, hitting $431.00. 41,874,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,550,872. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.40. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $315.05 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

