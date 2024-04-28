Addison Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 440 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after buying an additional 1,645,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $145,077,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after buying an additional 332,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,141,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $166.51. The company had a trading volume of 205,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,775. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.96. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

