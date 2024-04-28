A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $583,300.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 453,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $583,300.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 453,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,360. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,413,000 after purchasing an additional 150,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 126,385 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 192,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 110,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 106,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 92,139 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ AMRK traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 547,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

