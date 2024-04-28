651 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 651 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,379,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $573.60 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $573.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

