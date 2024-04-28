276,879 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 276,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000. NIO accounts for approximately 0.7% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth $37,918,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIO by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 245,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIO by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,055,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 134,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in NIO by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,337,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIO by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,279,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 54,682 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NIO opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

