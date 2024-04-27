WD Rutherford LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up 2.1% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.11. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

