Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 91,470.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $245.44 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

