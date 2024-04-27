Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,073 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.0 %

JCI stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.