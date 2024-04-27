iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

