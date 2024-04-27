Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 45,124 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 48.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,098,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in V.F. by 559.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,113,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 944,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 44.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,916,000 after purchasing an additional 856,751 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,045,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 718,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after acquiring an additional 475,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

V.F. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VFC opened at $12.64 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

