Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,826 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $216.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

