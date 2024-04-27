Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 5,540 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,475.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 118,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VLUE opened at $102.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.26 and its 200 day moving average is $98.92.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

