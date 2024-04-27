Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hologic by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. UBS Group increased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HOLX

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.98 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.78.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.