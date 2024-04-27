Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,829 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of U. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Unity Software by 443.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Unity Software by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $53,160.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 444,617 shares in the company, valued at $11,817,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,435,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,577,516 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

