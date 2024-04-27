Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.50 Million Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.41% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 62,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GMF opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average of $100.16. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $93.51 and a 52-week high of $106.03.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

