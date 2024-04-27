Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 366,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 811,101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 519,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $41.92.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

