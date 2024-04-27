Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Confluent by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Confluent by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Confluent by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $2,023,395.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $2,023,395.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $252,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 532,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,600,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock worth $46,438,029 in the last ninety days. 22.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

