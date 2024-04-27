Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 4,929 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.07% of Upstart worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,676,000 after acquiring an additional 87,832 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Upstart by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Upstart by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Upstart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST opened at $23.46 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 46.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 356,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,615,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $45,923.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,865.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 356,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,615,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,815. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

